Try Superloop’s blazing fast 250Mbps broadband for the price of an NBN 100 plan

NBN 250 is a relatively new speed tier, and if you’ve been wanting to try it out, Superloop is now offering new customers a free upgrade to this lightning-fast broadband.

To be eligible for the upgrade, you need to sign up for an NBN 100/20 with Superloop. You’ll then automatically be bumped up to the provider’s NBN 250 plan for three months, which comes with unlimited downloads at speeds of up to 250Mbps, and 25Mbps uploads.

Superloop’s NBN 100 plan usually costs AU$89.95 a month, but you’ll pay a discounted rate of AU$74.95 for your first six months on the plan. That means you’ll be paying the lowest price for 250Mbps speed, though as mentioned above, you’ll only receive that speed for your first three months on the plan.

After that time, your plan will automatically revert back to the standard NBN 100 plan, which comes with unlimited data and a typical evening speed of 90Mbps – not as fast as you’ll receive on the free upgrade, but still a good amount for larger households and gamers alike.

This deal is a great way to figure out if you actually need the ludicrously-fast download speeds that come with an NBN 250 plan while only paying NBN 100 prices. If you decide the upgrade is worth it, Superloop has discounted its NBN 250 plan down to AU$99.95 for your first six months on the service.

And since Superloop’s plans come with no lock-in contract, you can easily upgrade without having to wait out a long contract term. If you decide NBN 100 suits you fine, then you can continue paying AU$74.95 a month for the service.