This Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deal sees the 2021 model drop to its lowest price

It's no secret that the AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, but Apple's flagship 'buds don't come cheap, especially if you were eyeing the latest 2021 AirPods Pro.
Thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, however, you can now grab a pair of these coveted earbuds for their best price yet – instead of their AU$60 discount that we saw over Black Friday, there's now an even better AU$80 discount, shaving 29% off the RRP! For an Apple product that's only a couple of months old, that's an extremely rare offer and one that needs to be take advantage of at the earliest.
(Not in Australia? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)
All-new Apple AirPods Pro |
AU$399 AU$319 at Amazon
Save AU$80 - The Apple AirPods Pro are always a bestseller – discounted or not – and Amazon just dropped the latest model to a record-low price of AU$319, having previously had them on sale for AU$339. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case.
As mentioned, Apple's AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are usually very expensive. Any saving at all is a welcome one, allowing more audio lovers than ever a chance at being able to afford these incredible earbuds.
You're getting top-notch active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro, meaning that they are able to effectively drown out background noise, giving you the privacy you need when listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts.
The earbuds also feature improved audio quality over their predecessors, and the MagSafe charging case enables fast charging whenever you need it, just by popping the 'buds back into the case.
Still after a pair that's a little less expensive than the AirPods Pro? Be sure to have a look at our other Black Friday AirPods deals for all the best discounts on Apple's popular headphones.
More Apple AirPods Pro deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
