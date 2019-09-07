The Pixel 4 is tipped to arrive with some major camera upgrades

All set for the Google Pixel 4, launching around October time? Keen for some leaks and rumors in the meantime? We've got you covered – the latest whispers about what to expect from Google's 2019 flagship all center around the camera.

A "reliable" source speaking to 9to5Google says the chunky camera on the back of the Pixel 4 will introduce a new feature called Motion Mode, enabling users to take high-quality action shots with minimal blur.

The revered Night Sight mode is getting an upgrade too, apparently, so you'll be able to take even more impressive shots in the dark with the new handset – including shots of starry skies. That's what an extra camera lens can do for you.

Based on the leaks we've seen so far, we're expecting the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL to come with dual-lens rear cameras for the first time – a 12MP and a 16MP affair, with that latter sensor a telephoto lens.

A zoom with a view

Speaking of telephoto lenses, images on Chinese social network Weibo spotted by XDA Developers suggest these phones will come with 8x zoom capabilities – though whether that's all optical (and lossless) remains to be seen.

The same leaked pictures hint that 6GB of RAM is on the cards for these phones, which would be an upgrade on the 4GB of RAM that comes fitted inside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We've also got a white model of the Pixel 4 here, to go along with the black version that's already been confirmed by Google.

As for the rest of the specs, the Snapdragon 855 from Qualcomm is expected to be on processor duties, while we've heard that 64GB and 128GB storage options are going to be offered, which matches last year's phones.

One of the major upgrades that looks to be heading our way with the Pixel 4 is the ability to control the phone (and its apps) with gestures from above the screen – though this feature might not be available in all regions.