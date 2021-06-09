Telstra slashes AU$200 off the iPhone 12 for EOFY

It’s almost tax-time in Australia and EOFY sales are in full swing. There’s good news if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone – Telstra is offering some surprisingly good discounts on the latest iPhone 12 range right up until June 30.

Telstra’s EOFY sales will get you AU$200 off the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, though the catch is you’ll need to also sign up to a mobile plan. If you want something a little more premium, the Pro models are also discounted by AU$100.

Telstra hasn’t forgotten about the Android crowd either. While you won’t get a discount on the phone, Telstra is throwing in a Galaxy Watch 3 (valued at AU$799) for free when you buy any phone from the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

If you are hoping for a super-affordable phone, you can get AU$250 off the Google Pixel 4a 5G when you pair it with a plan, bringing the 5G-ready handset down to just AU$549 outright.

While Pixel phones have historically been great smartphone cameras, we weren’t particularly wowed by the Pixel 4a 5G’s shooting capabilities in our review. We did find that videos looked better than photos though, and we’re fans of the clean Android interface.

The Pixel 4a 5G is a decidedly no-fuss handset, but at the other end of the smartphone spectrum are Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, which are both now AU$500 off in Telstra’s EOFY deals when you pair with a plan.

The Z Flip is the flip-phone-style reimagined, while the Z Fold 2 opens up into an almost tablet-like screen. Both are futuristic phones that come with a high price tag, so the AU$500 discount may be enough to tempt more than just early adopters.

To cap off Telstra’s excellent EOFY deals, the telco is still running its premium SIM-only plan discount. You can nab its 180GB Extra Large plan for AU$65 a month for your first 12 months, after which the price will revert to its standard pricing of AU$115 a month. That’s a huge saving of AU$50p/m, or AU$600 over the entire year.