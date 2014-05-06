LG wants its new TV range in the palm of your hand

Palm's old webOS operating system has done the rounds since it was first unveiled back in 2009, but it's now found a fairly comfortable home in LG's 2014 lineup of televisions, which have just been priced and dated for Australia following their unveiling at CES 2014.

The smart TV operating system, which will integrate with LG's redesigned 'Magic Remote' and offer a seamless launcher across the bottom of the screen, runs in the background without impacting the viewing experience, and will be available on a little over half the new range.

The new range will also allow some local app integration via the webOS platform, including ABC iView and SBS OnDemand, plus standard services like Skype and YouTube.

On the range

The new lineup consists of 26 new models, with pricing starting at $499 for a no-frills 32-inch LCD screen, and scaling up to $9,999 for a 79-inch Ultra HD TV with webOS under the hood.

There will also be an 84-inch Ultra HD model launching in late June, with pricing to be announced.

With the bulk of the new lineup available now, and Ultra HD models starting at $2,499 for the 49-inch model, LG is doing its best to make the new 4K technology as affordable as possible.

The company's flagship series, the UB980T, also manages to integrate Harman Kardon speakers for improved audio quality from the television, with 65, 79 and 84-inch screen sizes.

LG is also continuing to sell its 55-inch curved OLED screen at the recently reduced price of $5,999, with the 77-inch 4K OLED screen we saw at CES destined for launch in the second half of this year.

Interestingly, LG seems to have restricted its rollout of curved panels to its OLED screens, with all the Ultra HD models retaining the flat look we've grown accustomed to.

There was also no mention of the company's flat "Gallery" OLED model that made the show floor at CES. Fingers crossed that makes an appearance later this year.