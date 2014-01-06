LG launches world's largest curved 4K OLED TV

LG is launching mammoth television sets at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, and the 77EC9800 grabs the title of the "world's largest curved TV".

Curved TVs are beginning to break into the market and at 77 inches the LG 77EC9800 is the biggest about, sporting a 4K OLED display for a picture which is four times greater than standard 1080p HD.

Read more: LG gram 15

The 77EC9800 features LG's HDR (high dynamic range) algorithm, which the Korean firm claims allows the TV to achieve a "virtually immeasurable contrast ration", something rival sets apparently cannot deliver.

With the Tru-Ultra HD Engine the LG 77EC9800 is able to take your normal full HD media and upscale it to 4K, and with support for HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2 and HEVC (H.265) codec it can handle the latest technologies.

How much!?

As well as its curved screen and 4K resolution the 77EC9800 also comes with Cinema 3D, which apparently provides a better 3D experience with controls to fine tune the effect to suit your eyes.

Of course this is a smart TV, with LG's new webOS onboard as the operating system which aims to make navigating round the various features of the TV even easier.

If the soft curve of the 77EC9800 has taken your fancy you'll be able to get your hands on it during the second quarter of 2014, but it's going to cost you - the list price is $29,999 (around £18,300, AU$33,500).

LG EA8800 - check out its frame

Meanwhile, if you've ever thought "my TV is missing a frame" you're in luck because the LG EA8800, or Gallery OLED TV is here with a 55-inch screen and a "stylish" frame.

As well as the aforementioned frame you also get a 4K resolution, super slim design, smart TV functionality and Cinema 3D technology - all yours for $8999 (around £5500, AU$10,000) from sometime during the first quarter of the year.