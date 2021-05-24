TCL's new 20L Plus gets you a 64MP quad camera array for a wallet-friendly price

TCL sure has been busy lately, having recently released two budget smartphone options in Australia with the TCL 20 SE and the TCL 20 5G, and now the Chinese manufacturer has added a third entry in its 20 Series range with the TCL 20L Plus.

The TCL 20L Plus offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with pinhole selfie camera, and like the other two phones in the 20 Series, sports TCL's proprietary NXTVISION visual technology, which is said to improve colour, clarity and contrast in real-time.

According to TCL, its latest model is the "very first phone to come with TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization Certification and Low Blue Light Certification," which it says will allow "users to see their display, while wearing sunglasses, with natural colours in any environment." It also boasts adaptive brightness up to 500 nits.

Camera and specs

For many, the TCL 20L Plus' biggest selling point is likely to be its quad camera array, led by an impressive 64MP primary sensor, which is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera with Super Night mode.

In terms of specs, the TCL 20L Plus brings a Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage (with the option for microSD expansion), along with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

At a very affordable AU$399, the new TCL 20 Plus sits right between the TCL 20 SE (AU$299) and the TCL 20 5G (AU$499) in terms of price, and is now available to purchase in Milky Way Gray or North Star Blue from Harvey Norman and Officeworks.