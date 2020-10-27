Snagged a PS5 preorder? This is the cheapest place to get launch games in AU

If you happened to be one of the lucky Aussies that scored a pre-order of Sony's next-gen PS5 console, then you'll likely want to grab a game or two to go with it when it launches on November 12.

While big budget triple-A video games have enjoyed a fairly stable price tag of AU$100 over the last decade or more (with most outlets reducing it by an extra AU$10-30 right off the bat), the next generation of titles will see a rise in price, putting them closer to AU$120 on first release.

Although this isn't necessarily the best news for gamers, it's certainly unsurprising – while almost every piece of tech, gaming or otherwise, has risen in price over the last two decades due to inflation and the cost of manufacturing increasingly powerful hardware, game prices have remained stagnant.

There's still no need to pay the full retail price of these incoming titles, however, with some retailers offering respectable discounts that make the cost more reasonable. We've hunted down the best prices on PlayStation 5 titles and found that, at present, they're all coming from Amazon Australia. Here's a quick rundown of the launch games and what they cost from Amazon:

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$89 at Amazon (usually AU$95) Given the huge success that Marvel's Spider-Man saw on the PS4, it's no surprise that this title is one of the hottest landing on Sony's PS5 at launch. The version listed above is Miles Morales alone, but if you want the aforementioned 2017 PS4 game included, the Ultimate Edition is currently AU$109 at Amazon, and AU$125 everywhere else. That said, if you want to save an additional AU$10, the PS4 version is available for AU$79 on Amazon, and upgrades to the next-gen version for free.View Deal

Godfall | AU$109 at Amazon (usually AU$124.95) This third-person melee brawler has the distinction of being the first game officially announced for PS5. It's not a first-party game, but the same pricing applies: most retailers are selling it for the RRP or a dollar below. At the moment, Amazon is offering the above 13% discount.View Deal

Demon's Souls | AU$109 at Amazon (usually AU$124.95) Demon's Souls isn't precisely a new game, instead being a ground-up remake of From Software's original 'Soulslike' title, which landed two years before the developer launched the revered Dark Souls franchise. It has an RRP of AU$124.95, which most retailers are abiding by. If you want nearly AU$16 off that price, Amazon is selling it for AU$109.View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$99 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95) For something a little more lighthearted than the above, this whimsical family-friendly outing RRPs for AU$110 but is only AU$99 at Amazon. With that said, there is a trick to getting it cheaper – the PS4 version upgrades to the PS5 version for free and is currently AU$88 at Amazon. It's unclear if there's a time limit on that upgrade offer, and of course, if you buy it physically for PS4 and purchase a PS5 digital edition, it won't work.View Deal

NBA 2K21 | AU$88 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95) Amazon takes the cake with the price for this flagship title in the massive NBA basketball franchise. Do note that if you own the base PS4 version, you won't get a free upgrade to PS5: that will only happen if you own the Mamba Forever Edition for PS4, which is currently AU$119 on Amazon.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | AU$78 at Amazon (usually AU$119.95) While the latest Black Ops technically releases the day after the PS5 lands in Australia, that's close enough to being a launch title for us. The price varies wherever you look: JB Hi-Fi has it for AU$109, EB Games has it for AU$119.95, but Amazon's generous 41% discount easily beats the competition.View Deal