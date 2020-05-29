Score a pair of Bose QuietControl 30 headphones and save AU$150

If bulky over-ear cans aren’t your thing but you still want a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones, then look no further than the Bose QuietControl 30 that has been discounted by AU$150 through Amazon.

The QuietControl 30s are wireless neckband-style buds that rival some of Bose’s full-sized QuietComfort headphones in terms of noise cancelling – an impressive feat for buds that are comparably dwarf in size.

In our review, we found the buds’ audio quality to be satisfying, however, they aren’t the best-sounding headphones we’ve tried, which may put off some audiophiles. That said, these buds are best suited for runners who are looking for a set of headphones that will keep the bass pounding during their workout.

The neckband style may not be for everyone – some love it and some hate it, but it does offer a level of security knowing that your precious buds won’t escape your ears during any intense workout.

Currently discounted by an impressive 34% through Amazon, you can grab the Bose QuietControl 30 headphones and save a massive AU$150.