Score a pair of Bose QuietControl 30 headphones and save AU$150

If bulky over-ear cans aren’t your thing but you still want a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones, then look no further than the Bose QuietControl 30 that has been discounted by AU$150 through Amazon.
The QuietControl 30s are wireless neckband-style buds that rival some of Bose’s full-sized QuietComfort headphones in terms of noise cancelling – an impressive feat for buds that are comparably dwarf in size.
In our review, we found the buds’ audio quality to be satisfying, however, they aren’t the best-sounding headphones we’ve tried, which may put off some audiophiles. That said, these buds are best suited for runners who are looking for a set of headphones that will keep the bass pounding during their workout.
The neckband style may not be for everyone – some love it and some hate it, but it does offer a level of security knowing that your precious buds won’t escape your ears during any intense workout.
Currently discounted by an impressive 34% through Amazon, you can grab the Bose QuietControl 30 headphones and save a massive AU$150.
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise Cancelling Headphones | AU$295 (RRP AU$445; save AU$150)
Are you putting off buying an expensive pair of wireless buds for fear that you may lose one (or both)? Fear no more and grab a pair of Bose’s QuietControl 30 neckband-style buds. Thanks to the added security of the QuietControl 30 neckband, these headphones allow you to run freely and increase the intensity of your workout without having to worry about lost buds. Available in Black through Amazon, you can score a pair for yourself and save a cool AU$150. View Deal