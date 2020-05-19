Save AU$920 on Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 for Click Frenzy

Do you consistently tell yourself “I'll do it tomorrow” knowing full well your procrastination monster is lurking around the corner, waiting to tackle you to the ground at the slightest looming thought?

Well, Dell is here to slay your delay-tactic beast and get you motivated again by slashing the cost of the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 by a heroic 40%.

Dressed to impress, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is like a knight in shining armour with its brushed-aluminium finish and backlit, chiclet keyboard (similar to a MacBook).

No quest will be too difficult thanks to a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor that will help you perform better under pressure with the ability to smoothly transition from one task to the next. The chip should do just fine with light gaming as well, so you can also slay virtual dragons.

Thanks to this 2-in-1’s clear and distortion-free sound, you won’t miss a word at your next zoom meeting as it doesn’t crackle between mids and lows – great for hearing the calls of a damsel in distress or your manager, either one.

With the ability to transform this Dell notebook into a tablet, you’ll be buzzing with creativity again as you move from doing business to cooking up a storm while following the latest TikTok recipe. With Inspiron’s 15 inches of screen real estate, you won’t miss a step on this large screen with vibrant colours.

The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 from Dell is a fine piece of machinery that is sure to keep you on top of your game and lead you back on your path to glory! Time to say goodbye to procrastination and hello to motivation with Dell, all while saving AU$920. This offer ends Thursday May 21, 2020 so don’t dilly-dally!