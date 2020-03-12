Samsung is giving away Galaxy S20 Ultra phones in Australia-wide treasure hunt

To celebrate the release of its new flagship phone range, Samsung Australia has announced that it's giving away "hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones" in an Australia-wide treasure hunt.

The campaign, dubbed 'Microcodes', will task participants with finding an extremely tiny code word embedded within Galaxy S20 advertisements across the country.

Samsung says the code word 'phone', which has apparently been spelt in a "variety of ways", has been placed in "advertisements within Samsung Experience stores and kiosks, Facebook, Instagram, online banners, in cinema spots and selected out of home spots from today".

Due to the minuscule size of these codes, Samsung believes "consumers will need the support of their smartphone camera zoom to find them", which is a clever way to highlight its flagship's biggest selling point.

That said, it seems rather odd that participants are being encouraged to use the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x Space Zoom in order to win a handset they presumably already own, but who are we to argue with a free phone?

Of course, not every code you find will win you a Galaxy S20 Ultra, as someone else might've already beaten you to the punch. If you do spot a code in the wild, you must be the first to enter it into Samsung's Microcodes microsite in order to nab yourself a handset.