RHA MA650i earphones bring Lightning connectivity to popular buds

Despite being released nearly two years ago, RHA's MA650 wireless earphones are still a fantastic choice for anyone who needs some budget-friendly buds to lighten up their commute.

Now, the popular in-ear headphones have got even better for iPhone and iPad users as RHA announces the RHA MA650i – a wired version of the earphones with a Lightning connection that's optimized for iOS devices.

Read our round up of the best earbuds

The best wireless earbuds in 2019

Looking to go completely wireless? These are the best true wireless earbuds

At $59.95 / £59.95, the updated earphones are around $40 cheaper than the wireless version of the MA650s, and are available to pre-order now, with a release date of June 23.

That works out at around AU$110, but according to an RHA spokesperson, they won't be available to buy in Australia.

Image credit: RHA

Same audio, different connection

With a 3-button inline remote, you can summon Siri at the touch of a button, and give the voice assistant commands thanks to an inbuilt microphone.

The MA650i earphones come with a range of eartips so you should be able to find a secure fit, as well as a mesh carrying case for stowing them safely when they're not in use.

In terms of audio quality, the RHA MA650i earphones have the same tech packed in as the originals, with custom dynamic drivers for powerful audio, and aluminum housings designed for "optimal noise-isolation".

When we reviewed their wireless counterparts, we thought the sound quality was good, rather than mind blowing – but, at $40 cheaper, the Lightning-optimized model could prove to be great value for money.