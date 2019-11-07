Razer launches two new wireless Basilisk gaming mice

Razer is well known for being a master in the realm of gaming peripherals and, with an already intimidating array of mice, keyboards and headsets, the prolific brand is entering another two contenders into the fray.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed and Basilisk Ultimate are two new gaming mice that will be joining the existing Basilisk range, although these new players are both wireless and incorporate a new technology.

Razer’s HyperSpeed technology launched with the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, shortly before these Basilisk mice were revealed. It promises a standard that’s "25% faster than any other wireless gaming technology", with a click latency of less than 195 nano-seconds compared with 270, the current industry best.

Similarly, this same tech is reportedly more stable and reliable than previous wireless connections. This is because the mouse scans for interference on all available channels every millisecond in order to switch channel to avoid any lag or stutter it might find.

Basilisk Ultimate

(Image credit: Razer)

As the name may suggest, the Basilisk Ultimate is geared towards those seeking pro-level performance from their mouse, with plenty of attention paid to top quality components in the way of both precision and durability.

The Ultimate is fitted with a Focus+ 20,000 DPI optical sensor which boasts a 99.6% resolution accuracy, and sports optical switches that promise performance-grade precision but with improved durability due to their lack of physical contact.

You’ll be able to customize just about every aspect of this mouse too, including the functions of its 11 buttons, DPI sensitivity, lift-off and landing distance, acceleration and, of course, the RGB lighting, which comes in 14 distinct zones.

The Basilisk Ultimate is available today in Australia for AU$279 with other region’s pricing and availability to come, and arrives bundled with a Razer Mouse Dock to both charge and connect your device.

Basilisk X HyperSpeed

(Image credit: Razer)

If the price of the the Ultimate made you balk but you’re still looking at a wireless Razer mouse, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed could hit the sweet spot.

As mentioned, it’s boasts the same HyperSpeed wireless technology but, instead of the Focus+ sensor found on the Ultimate, it shares the same 5G 16,000 DPI optical sensor with the renowned Death Adder Elite mouse.

It also has mechanical switches rather than optical and does away with any fancy lighting in order to keep the cost down. It is, however, also able to connect via Bluetooth in order to save on battery, which should last you 450 hours on a single AA (rather than the 285 hours a 2.4GHz wireless connection would last).

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is available now in Australia for AU$109 with information for other markets to follow.