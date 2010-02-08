Canon shows off PowerShot SX210 IS

Canon has announced the latest addition to its PowerShot range, with the PowerShot SX210 IS offering 14.1MP resolution and DIGIC 4 processing.

Canon is pitching the PowerShot SX210 IS for 'users seeking powerful performance in a highly compact body', featuring a 28mm wide-angle lens and 14x optical zoom.

The camera also boasts 720p HD video recording functionality with zoom and stereo sound.

More features

Plus the SX210 IS offers Canon's Scene Detection Technology, i-Contrast , Smart Flash Exposure, Motion Detection Technology and Face Detection Technology for up to 35 faces.

The PowerShot SX210 IS has a UK release date of March 2010 priced at £359.

Go to www.canon.co.uk for more details.