Vodafone to offer Nexus One Google Phone in UK

Google has announced at the launch of its Nexus One phone that it will be coming in Spring 2010, with Vodafone the provider in the UK.

The phone will be offered in a slightly different way, with the Google store being the route for checkout in the UK, US and other countries.

The Nexus One phone, which features a 3.7-inch OLED screen and 1GHz processor, will be available in 'the near future' with Google 'working as quickly as it can' to get the device to market.

Dual options

The phone will cost $529 SIM free (£329) and $179 with a two year contract (£111) in the US, although we're yet to hear about a UK price for the Google Nexus One.

Google has also stated it will be bringing further devices to market in the near future via its Google store, with HTC and Motorola the brands named along with Vodafone, although further operators and hardware partners will be announced soon.

If you want to pre-order a Nexus One phone, point your browser to www.google.com/phone and take the tour to see the phone in action.