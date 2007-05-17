Best of Tech.co.uk: weekly round-up

It's been a great week for consumer tech watchers. It began with Microsoft accusing open source programmers of stealing code on Monday; saw Nokia praising the Apple iPhone on Tuesday and ended with Nintendo's Wii trouncing the PlayStation 3 on Friday.
You can find out more about all these stories - and our other highlights of the week - by clicking on the links below:
Monday 14th May
Microsoft attacks free software vendors
Rival software contains stolen Microsoft code
Spider-Man killed by box office pirates
Millions download Spider-Man 3 just days after its release
Paul McCartney music goes live on iTunes
Solo work gets online release, Beatles to follow?
Tuesday 15th May
Nokia hopes Apple iPhone will boost market
iPhone could spar new interest in all smartphone makers
One in 10 web pages could infect your PC
Google finds 10 per cent of websites contain malicious code
Video download services to die a death
iTunes set for video business decline
Wireless USB is the future
Devices featuring new standard to hit later this year
Wednesday 16th May
MySpace culls thousands of sex crime accounts
Paedophiles axed from the social networking site
Blog: Five reasons why I don't want an Apple iPhone
Reviews editor Martin James lists his reasons why the iPhone isn't for him
Continue to next page ...
Bill Gates: 'Vista sales nearing 40m'
Microsoft counting on OS to drive future growth
Thursday 17th May
PlayStation 3 console set for 'games boost'
15 exclusive titles destined for PS3
Gaping UK visa security hole unearthed
Government ignored plea to close it
Amazon.com to sell DRM-free tracks
Copying Apple; selling unrestricted EMI tracks
PlayStation 3 drags heavily on Sony profits
Games arm to net further £200m loss this year
Friday 18th May
Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360 still trouncing PlayStation 3
Nintendo sells four times as many Wiis as Sony does PS3s
Apple iPhone: All systems go
No delay on iPhone as Apple gets regulatory green light
Google to restrict search terms in Korea
Blacklisted words will force users to verify their age