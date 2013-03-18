Samsung's Key Lime Pie plans could sideline old favourites

Even before Google has had a chance to announce the next iteration of its Android platform - codenamed Key Lime Pie - Samsung has apparently already laid out its upgrade plans.

Although the Korean firm is yet to confirm its Android 5.0 schedule, a SamMobile source has supposedly been able to say which phones and tablets will be enjoying an upgrade to the next Android and which will be missing out.

Now according to this "insider" those devices lucky enough to be getting a slice of the pie are the Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Note 8.0 and Galaxy Note 10.1.

And the bad news...

As with every new version of software which gets released there are always losers and some of the more high profile ones in this case are the original Samsung Galaxy Note and a former Best Mobile Phone in the World, the Samsung Galaxy S2.

Both of these handsets will apparently be upgraded to Jelly Bean 4.2.2, but no further. Also falling into this camp are the Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Young, Galaxy Fame and others from the firm's 2012/2013 line up.

All this is subject to change and it's not clear how well-connected the anonymous source is, but it's hardly surprising the aging Note and S2 will miss out on Android 5.0, while Samsung's powerhouses will continue to enjoy upgrades.

Key Lime Pie is expected to be officially uncovered at Google's annual I/O event in May where we may learn more from manufacturers about which handsets will be in the running for an upgrade.

Check out the video below for our Key Lime Pie release date, news and rumours: