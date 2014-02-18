Samsung Galaxy S5 price may come in lower than previous Galaxies

You certainly can't fault Samsung for trying to throw everything but the kitchen sink into last year's flagship Galaxy S4, but this year's model may try to compete on price as well as specs.

Bloomberg has the word that Samsung may be feeling pressure to lower pricing on its next flagship Android smartphone, which an unnamed source credits to "encouragement" from one or more wireless carriers.

The current-generation Samsung Galaxy S4 can be found for as little as $0 to $5 monthly repayments on a 24-month plan and is also be found outright in Australia for about $700.

After last year's so-called "life companion" fell short of expectations, it may take lower prices to satisfy customers, reviewers and market watches. It's just a matter of how low Samsung is willing to go.

Specs unpacked

The report also notes Samsung is planning a larger, sharper 5.2-inch display for the Galaxy S5, which is expected to be unveiled early next week at the company's "Unpacked 5" event during MWC 2014.

According to the usual "person with direct knowledge of the matter," Samsung plans to improve the camera and battery life on the handset as well, which will reportedly be introduced alongside a refreshed Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

Samsung has been widely rumored to introduce technology to unlock the Galaxy S5 using a fingerprint or even retinal scanner, particularly after sales of the Galaxy S4 reportedly suffered a noticeable setback in the wake of Apple's latest iPhone 5S last September.

We'll all know soon enough, as Samsung has scheduled its main event for next Monday.