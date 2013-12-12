Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite to still sport supersized screen?

Talk surrounding a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is refusing to go away, and now some specs for the Note 3 Lite have appeared online.

The details cropped up on Korean site ETNews, with an "industry source" claiming that the Galaxy Note 3 Lite would sport a 5.68-inch display - pretty much the same size as the Note 3 - although it wouldn't be treated to the same AMOLED screen tech.

Instead Samsung will apparently opt for a cheaper LCD display for the Lite version, and while the resolution isn't stated we wouldn't be surprised if this model didn't have a full HD offering.

Apparently Samsung's decision to not reduce the size of the screen on the Galaxy Note 3 Lite is due to the S Pen stylus, which works better on larger displays.

Snap not-so-happy

The Galaxy Note 3 sports a 13MP camera, the same as you'll find on the flagship Galaxy S4, but the Galaxy Note 3 Lite may have to make do with an 8MP sensor - which was found on both the original Note and Note 2.

Apparently Samsung has already started production of the Galaxy Note 3 Lite, and it's still in line to make an appearance at MWC 2014 in February.

Samsung risks confusing consumers with its supersized handsets, as there are reports of a Galaxy Grand Lite and Galaxy Grand 2 also lined up for MWC appearances.

If all three handsets make it out they would join the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Mega and Galaxy Grand in Samsung's big phone line up, and if you ask us that's simply too many.