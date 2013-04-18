Nokia could be working on a big-screen Galaxy Note rival

Super-sized smartphones are all the rage these days with the Huawei Ascend Mate, ZTE Grand Memo and the ridiculously big

Galaxy Mega

following in the footsteps of the

Samsung Galaxy Note

- and Nokia is apparently next in line to get in on the action.

According to sources talking to the Finanical Times, the Finnish firm is cooking up a large-screened handset of its own.

This phone-tablet crossover device is said to be a similar size to the Galaxy Note, but will be technically more advanced - however, there were no details on specs, release date or even a name.

More where that came from

There's more than just a super-sized smartphone on the cards over at Nokia though, with people "familiar with Nokia's plans" claiming it's readying several high-end flagship products for 2013.

Only yesterday did we hear further rumours surrounding the Nokia EOS and it's 41MP PureView camera and these reports have been reinforced by the sources who reckon we could see the handset arrive in July.

Caught on the Catwalk

There have also been murmurings surrounding another Nokia device, dubbed Catwalk, which is thought to be a leaner Lumia 920 - something which is mentioned in the FT report.

Over on Sina Weibo - China's version of Twitter - the Nokia Catwalk has apparently appeared in a number of snaps, revealing that it is indeed both lighter (by 50g) and slimmer (by 2.3mm) than the Lumia 920.

According to the report the Lumia Catwalk will feature a 4.5-inch display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2000mAh battery and an 8.7MP camera.

WPCentral claim these details have been "confirmed" by one of its own sources, but we're staying cautious on all these rumours - although it does seem Nokia is working on some big things.

Via Gizmodo