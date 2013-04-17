Nokia EOS could be first quad-core Windows Phone

Internet gossips are refusing to give up on suggestions that the Nokia EOS is in the works, complete with a 41MP snapper and now apparently a quad-core processor too.

According to MyNokiaBlog a source "familiar with Nokia's plans" has spilled the beans on the Finnish firm's next flagship smartphone, currently known as the EOS / Lumia 1000.

It's claimed that Nokia is currently working on two different versions of the EOS - one which sports a rather sedate dual-core processor while the other is getting treated to a beefier quad-core chip, thought to be a Snapdragon 800 processor.

Dragon gets thirsty

Those of you licking your lips at the potential of a Windows Phone 8 device turning up with four cores may need to hold your horses, as the report goes on to say Nokia is having issues with battery drain on the more powerful variant, which could see that option scrapped completely.

Apparently the EOS will sport a similar screen resolution (768 x 1280) and battery (2000mAh) as the Nokia Lumia 920 and suggestions that it will sport the crazy 41MP snapper we found on the 808 PureView are still strong.

Interestingly enough the source also revealed that the EOS will arrive with a microSD slot - which will be music to a lot of people's ears - plus a microHDMI out and FM transmitter.

While these details aren't difficult to believe we're taking them with the usual side serving of salt.

It's not clear when Nokia is planning to launch its next flagship device, or if the EOS is indeed next in line to the Lumia throne.

Via UnwiredView