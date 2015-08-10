iPhone 6S shown side-by-side with iPhone 6 in video

A new video has emerged claiming to compare the screen of the yet announced iPhone 6S to that of the iPhone 6.

The video, which compares the screens of the two iPhones in a side-by-side comparison, was posted by MacManiak, a Belgium-based iPhone and iPad parts and accessories reseller.

The comparison indicates that the new iPhone 6S will have a similar body and dimension as the iPhone 6, along with the same front-facing camera placement.

According to MacManiak's video, a new connector placed on the top left of the iPhone 6S could indicate the rumored pressure-sensitive Force Touch tech.

It also claims that Touch ID looks to be integrated into the LCD and digitizer connector, while the flex connectors also differ slightly to the iPhone 6.

You can check out the video here:

Interestingly, this video has turned up just a few days after a photo leak of the iPhone 6S body, which showed off a similar body and similar features, including Force Touch tech, as shown in the video.

With only a month left until the slated launch for the iPhone 6S, the leaks and rumors are sure gearing up.

Via MacRumors