iPhone 6 display may look even more beautiful in a self-healing coat

It might not be long before Apple's Retina displays look even more impressive, with Cupertino showing interest in a fix for screen imperfections that could give iMacs and iDevices significantly smoother appearance.

A patent application from Apple, published by the US Patent & Trademark Office on February 27, describes a technology that would work as an added coat to "heal" imperfections created when the display panel lighting gets scratched.

As BGR notes, the imperfections caused by scratches are minor by themselves but by removing them all the viewing experience would noticeably improve.

Fix up, look sharp

As this is something that will be appreciated more on larger displays, the iMac and iPad would obviously benefit more from the technology.

However Apple's interest in the technology may also chime with rumours of the iPhone 6 having a larger screen too.