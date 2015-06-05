Facebook Lite is a stripped-down app for people with poor connections

Facebook has launched a new Android app dubbed Facebook Lite, which aims to keep those with poor network coverage connected to the social network.

Vijay Shankar, Product Manager for Facebook Lite, explained the app "uses less data and works well across all network conditions.

"In many areas, networks can be slow and not able to support all the functionality found in Facebook for Android. Facebook Lite was built for these situations, giving people a reliable Facebook experience when bandwidth is at a minimum."

It's currently not clear which features Facebook Lite misses out on, but you do get core experiences such as News Feed, status updates, photos and notifications.

Developing focus

The is likely to be kept to developing nations where network infrastructure is poor, and the number of entry-level devices are higher.

Not only will the 1MB Facebook Lite app be quicker to download, it'll also perform better on budget handsets boasting lesser processors and lower amounts of RAM.

Facebook Lite is rolling out from today across Asia, and Facebook plans to bring it to parts of Latin America, Africa and Europe in the coming weeks.