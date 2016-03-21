Everything you need to know from Apple's iPhone SE launch

There wasn't a One More Thing this time. Not even something like the iPod Hi-Fi.

You didn't watch the Apple event. You had stuff to do and anyway, who wants to hear Tim Cook say "amazing" and "magical" for two hours?

But there's a problem: people will be talking about it tomorrow, so you need the facts. We've got 'em. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone SE event, from the hardware Apple unveiled to the bits that sent us to sleep.