Samsung first satnav smartphone lined up

The Samsung i550 could be the company's first GPS-enabled smartphone

Samsung is lining up its first GPS-enabled smartphone, with the release later this year of the Symbian S60-powered i550, according to reports.

The Samsung SGH-i550 is a GPS-enabled Symbian S60 smartphone with 3G and HSDPA support up to 3.6Mbps, the reports suggest. Integrated GPS satellite navigation would be a first for a Samsung smartphone and pitch it up against a new wave of GPS-enabled phones like the Nokia N95 and 6110 Navigator .

The Samsung i550 is a candybar design featuring a large 2.6-inch display, and has a rear-mounted 3.2-megapixel camera plus a forward facing video calling camera. Dedicated buttons for navigation, internet access and its music player are included, while the device is operated by a trackball in the phone's central joypad.

Samsung has yet to confirm details of the SGH-i550 but speculation on various European websites suggest the i550 will have a music player and FM radio, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The i550 is expected to come with 128MB RAM, 150MB ROM with MicroSD card support. Dimensions of the device are reportedly 115 (h) x 53() x13.8(d) mm.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Samsung i550 is being lined up for release at the end of 2007 or beginning of 2008.