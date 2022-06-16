Overwatch 2 roadmap reveals an unannounced hero coming on day one

Audio player loading…

Overwatch 2's roadmap is chock-full of info about what's to come for the free-to-play shooter on day one and beyond. This includes the confirmation that a third, unannounced hero will be joining the ranks at launch.

Overwatch 2 is launching in an early access state on October 4 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. What's more, the roadmap reveals that three new heroes are joining the fight right from the get-go.

Two of these heroes have already been revealed. Junker Queen was officially confirmed just this week, while Sojourn rolled out in the Overwatch 2 beta. Thanks to the hands on time we've has with her, we already have an Overwatch 2 Sojourn guide ready for you to dip into ahead of release.

The third hero hasn't been fully unveiled as of yet, but Blizzard has confirmed they will be a support hero. And we have one big clue that may hint at how this hero will play in-game.

Who is this mysterious third hero?

By checking the linked timestamp in the Overwatch release date reveal trailer (opens in new tab), it's possible to get a quick glimpse of a blue, ethereal fox that players are speculating belongs to this enigmatic third new hero.

We're not sure what gameplay purpose this fox will serve, or if it's even at all related to the third hero. However, if it is, it's possible that the fox can provide buffs to teammates, or debuffs to enemy heroes.

Additionally, we see a group of heroes chase after the fox. Potentially, it could be guiding them to sneaky enemy players, or highlighting an optimal route to an objective. The hero's feet are glowing green, which may indicate that a speed buff is being applied, not unlike Lucio's Speed Boost. Whatever direction Blizzard is taking with this fox, and in turn the new hero, certainly has our interest piqued.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What else is in the Overwatch 2 roadmap?

As you can see in the above image, brand new Overwatch 2 heroes aren't the only feature coming on day one. The Overwatch 2 battle pass for Season 1 is arriving on the same day, making over 30 skins available to earn through progression, as well as one brand new Mythic skin.

Additionally, we'll be treated to six new maps and a brand new game mode from the get-go. Seasons will typically run for nine weeks, and the changeover will bring a fresh battle pass, alongside all-new heroes, skins, modes and more.

In 2023, Blizzard will also be adding a new PvE mode to Overwatch 2. This mode was planned for the original Overwatch initially, but has been pushed back to make the sequel a more fleshed-out experience for both hardcore and casual players.

There's a ton of other Overwatch 2 news for you to catch up on, including the removal of loot boxes, the Battle Pass roadmap, and more details on how the PvE will work alongside the PvP.