Outrageous TV deal: Grab a Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD telly for AU$850!

If you’re in the market for a big TV that comes with all the bells and whistles, well-known NSW retailer Appliance Central has a ripper of a deal on its eBay store. The Samsung RU7100 65-inch 4K UHD TV is currently on sale for a whopping 50% off!

The RU7100 is part of Samsung's Series 7 range, which is from the tech giant’s upper-midrange line of LED sets – the Series 8 4K UHD TVs are one step up, with QLED forming Samsung's premium offerings. Series 7 sets are still feature-packed and great value generally – and this drop in price of over 50% from the RRP only serves to increase the appeal.

The 65-inch RU7100 has a chic design, with super narrow 0.6-inch bezels around the screen. Samsung often designs its TVs with a simple aesthetic and ornamental manner, and here it somewhat replicates a photo frame – so you could use this telly to display your photos or favourite artistic images to give your lounge room a bit of oomph.

This 4K set offers full 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and impressive picture quality overall. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) colour to create exceptionally vivid and bright images.

Samsung’s also got an exclusive when it comes to Apple streaming services: this is the only brand of TV that’ll let you can tune directly into Apple TV Plus or iTunes without purchasing an Apple TV box. And of course, you also get the standard range of apps available on smart TVs (Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime and so on). You can even connect it to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

This deal is currently available through Appliance Central’s eBay store - simply enter code POPSICLE for an additional 15% off the display price, which saves you an astonishing $851.50 in total off the RRP! An amazing deal on a great TV.