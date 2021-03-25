Oculus Quest 2 deal: score a sneaky discount by getting it shipped from the US

Want to step into the wonderful world of virtual reality? Getting your own VR headset can be a rather expensive endeavour, but one of our favourites has just seen a big price drop on Amazon if you’re game to try it out.

While it may feel a little intimidating to slip on a VR headset, the excellent Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality system, which means it doesn’t need to be connected to a PC with cords and cables to use.

We rate it as one of the best VR headsets available, and Amazon’s US store has discounted both models, with the Oculus Quest 2 available for AU$438.95 with 64GB, or AU$583.30 for the 256GB model, which includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

In Australia, the headset retails for AU$479 for the 64GB version, or AU$639 for 256GB of storage, so if you buy it from the 'official' Aussie pages, you'll be paying a fair whack more than you need to.

Best VR headset: for games, movies and more

Best VR games: virtual reality games to play right now

Oculus Quest 3: rumours, predictions, and likely release date

Being the cheapest, we’d say the 64GB version of the headset is your best bet if you’re a first-time user looking to save some money. If you want to have a lot of Quest games installed, however, that can take up a lot of room, so we’d suggest the 256GB model could be the better option for keen VR users who’d like to store a larger gaming library (say, 10 or more games) at once.

Even when used as a standalone device, the Oculus Quest 2 is a powerful VR headset that can provide detailed experiences to get lost in. And if you have a well-specced gaming PC, you still have the option of hooking up the Quest 2 with a USB 3.0 cable to get PC VR experiences too.

Either way, this VR headset is designed to be lightweight, comfortable and easy to use, so head to Amazon’s US store if you’d like to grab it for a neat discount.