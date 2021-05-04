Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (May 3-9)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include the Netflix's superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, as well as the highly-anticipated Star Wars animated series, The Bad Batch. Here are our streaming picks for the week of May 3-9, 2021.

Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (TV Series – premieres 4/5/2021)

Just in time for May the 4th, the latest Star Wars series is arriving on Disney Plus in the form of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The animated show will follow Clone Force 99, a special group of clone commandos who were designed with genetic mutations and enhanced sensory abilities. The show acts as both a spin-off and sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Netflix

Jupiter's Legacy (TV Series – available 7/5/2021)

From creator Mark Millar, the celebrated author behind Kick-Ass, Wanted and Kingsman: The Secret Service, comes Jupiter's Legacy, the first series in an ongoing partnership between Netflix and Millarworld. The show follows the world's first generation of superheroes, and the spoilt and entitled children they're supposed to pass the torch to.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Docuseries – available 5/5/2021)

Netflix's latest serial killer-themed docuseries posits an intriguing theory: what if David Berkowitz, a.k.a. the 'Son of Sam' didn't act alone during his infamous killing spree in New York City back in 1977? Seems far-fetched, but we're keen to see what kind of "evidence" the series puts forth.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Great North (TV Series – premieres 3/5/2021)

From the makers of the hilarious animated series Bob's Burgers comes The Great North, another cartoon comedy show revolving around an eccentric family. In the wilds of Alaska resides the Tobin family, led by single dad Beef (Nick Offerman), whose job it is to keep his weird children in check.

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6B (TV Series – available now)

Now a few eps in, the second part of Fear the Walking Dead's 6th season finds John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) in a dark place, and only a reunion with an old friend will be able to pull him out of it.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boy from Medellín (Documentary – available 7/5/2021)

This Prime Original documentary follows the famous Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin as he prepares for a 2019 homecoming concert amid intense political turmoil in his home country. Directed by celebrated documentarian Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land), you can expect The Boy from Medellín to be quite different to the usual pop star documentary.

Stan

Bloods (TV Series – available 6/5/2021)

In this Sky Original comedy series, we follow unlikely paramedic duo Maleek (Samson Kayo) and Wendy (Jane Horrocks). He's an aggressive loner, while she's over-friendly divorcee. Though it initially seems like their working relationship is dead on arrival, the pair soon come to rely on each other for life support.