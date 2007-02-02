Dell launches hardcore laptop in Europe

Dell today introduced the Latitude ATG D620, its first semi-rugged notebook available to Europeans who work in tough environments.

Dells says that the new Latitude ATG "meets military durability standards" and "is designed to protect against accidental bumps, vibration, moisture, and other elements that customers encounter working in the field."

The new system features a shock-mounted hard drive, spill-resistant keyboard, port covers and high durability paint. It's designed to withstand challenging conditions such as those associated with military environments, construction sites and first responders, like police and emergency organisations.

"The Latitude ATG is a prime example of Dell's commitment to providing cutting-edge systems to meet the needs of today's mobile workforce," said Eric Greffier, director of client products at Dell.

"For professionals that predominantly work outdoors, a tougher, highly protective notebook with a screen that is easy to see in direct sunlight is critical to ensuring maximum productivity."

The notebook includes a 14.1-inch display with an ambient light sensor for detecting when the screen comes into contact with direct sunlight, glass overlay and anti-reflective coating.

The base model costs £1,170 and comes with 4GB DDR2 RAM, 14-inch LCD screen, keyboard lighting and Intel Core 2 Duo processor.