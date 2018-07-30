The best 2-in-1 laptop 2018: find the best convertible laptop for your needs

Once you’ve experienced the best 2-in-1 laptops for yourself, you’ll never go back. It would even be difficult to go back to a normal, old non-convertible laptop. The best 2-in-1 laptops will come in every shape and size – even offering premium performance.

Rocking 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors, the best 2-in-1 laptops, like the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, are among the best Windows 10 laptops you can buy today. We can’t wait to see what future 2-in-1 laptops will look like.

In 2018, the best 2-in-1 laptops will mostly be convertible, meaning the keyboard swivels around the back, so you can use it as a tablet. There are a few, however, that are detachable, like the sublime Surface Book 2, whose high-resolution PixelSense display is held up by pure magnetic force.

No matter how the tablet mode works, the best 2-in-1 laptops will work with a stylus – though they’re rarely included these days. Don’t worry – we’ve made sure to point out the pros and cons of each device listed here.

1. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

Hands down, the best 2-in-1 laptop there is

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – AMD Radeon 540 Graphics (2GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch – 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED display with Touch Screen Panel | Storage: 256GB SSD

Uses S-Pen to great effect

Excellent look and feel

Inconsistent battery life

Downward-firing speakers

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro can go head-to-head with the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and for a substantially lower cost. Though it’s limited to only one configuration, albeit across two different sizes, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is as powerful as it is pragmatic. Defined in part by its inclusion of the S-Pen, this heavy-hitting hybrid is every bit as capable as Microsoft’s Surface Book and without the need to recharge its stylus.

Read the full review: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. Australian and UK readers: check out a fine alternative in the Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch).

2. Google Pixelbook

Making good on its Android promises

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3 inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous design

Vibrant, responsive display

Android app support

Expensive

Pixelbook Pen sold separately

No biometric login

We never thought we’d be recommending a Chromebook as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but the Pixelbook is special. This fantastic device takes its platform and elevates it to levels we never predicted. Thanks to its beefy internals, and including full Android app integration, the Google Pixelbook tears down the barriers that stopped Windows and Mac users from trying Chrome OS. And, now that the Pixelbook may start supporting Windows 10, those barriers continue to get smaller.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Lenovo Yoga 920

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A 2-in-1 Chromebook Android users won’t refuse

CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Gorgeous, vivid screen

No out-of-box Android support

Middling speakers

We get it, the Pixelbook is enticing, but it’s also out of your price range. In that case, the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is a choice alternative. Having introduced a touchscreen and convertible design to Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS, the Asus Chromebook Flip is made better by its compatibility with Android apps. That’s right, just like the Pixelbook, you can use the Asus Chromebook Flip for Google Play apps, albeit after installing an out-of-the-box update.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

4. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

A convertible that doesn’t compromise

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Impressive power

Ultra-thin design

Kind of expensive

If you’ve been in the market for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but you also kind of wanted to get one of the best gaming laptops instead, you’re in luck. The Dell XPS 15, already a fantastic laptop, has been transformed into a 2-in-1 – and was given discrete-class Radeon RX Vega graphics in the process. What this means is that you can get a beautiful convertible laptop, but you don’t have to give up any power. And, while that means that it’s a little expensive and the fans get a bit loud – it’s worth it in our book.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

5. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch)

A hole in one for 2-in-1s

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch, 3,000 x 2,000 PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB

Very good battery life

Powerful

Very expensive

No Surface Pen included

We already loved the 13-inch Surface Book, so when we first heard that a 15-inch Surface Book 2 was on the way, our expectations shot into the sky. Microsoft’s second 2-in-1 laptop isn’t perfect, but it’s an impressive device held back by a handful of concessions. First, the Surface Book 2 features a cutting-edge 8th-generation Intel processor and Nvidia 10-series graphics for gamers and creative types alike. When you take that power and pair it with its nifty convertibility – it’s easy to see why it’s a winner.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch)

6. Lenovo Yoga 920

Multi-faceted dexterity that stomps the competition

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) multitouch IPS with integrated camera | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Lovely design

Thin

Lacks graphical power

Keyboard still annoys in tablet form

While it doesn’t offer the same level of graphics performance, the Lenovo Yoga 920 is a much more affordable alternative to the Surface Book 2. For anyone who’s looking for value, rather than a detachable screen, the Lenovo Yoga 920 has a lot to offer. The design, for example, is less pronounced and has the subtlety of a more traditional Ultrabook. Meanwhile it’s thin and powerful at the same time.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 920

7. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

Two inches closer to perfection

CPU: Intel Core Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch, 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Crazy long battery life

Massively powerful

No up-firing base speakers

Small trackpad

To be fair, we loved the 13-inch Surface Book already, so when we first caught word that a 15-inch Surface Book 2 was in the works, our expectations were amplified. In the end, Microsoft’s second 2-in-1 laptop isn’t perfect, but it is an impressive feat held back by a handful of (frankly necessary) concessions. For starters, this machine features cutting-edge 8th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia 10-series graphics for gamers and creative types alike. Pair that with its nifty convertibility, and we have ourselves a winner.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

8. Lenovo Flex 6 14

Making a case for the mid-range

CPU: Intel Pentium 4415U - i5-8250U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB - 8GB | Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD

Very affordable

Commendable performance

No Thunderbolt 3

If you’re looking for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but you don’t want to spend a fortune, look no further than the Lenovo Flex 6 14. For less than $1,000 you’re getting specs that can get you through most everyday workloads easily and in a chassis that doesn’t just look great, but is rigid as well. It even supports the Lenovo Active Pen, though it’s not included. The only real drawbacks here are its tinny speakers and the lack of Thunderbolt 3, but even that’s not enough to hold it back from getting our recommendation, especially when you consider the price.

Read the full review: Lenovo Flex 6 14

9. HP Spectre x360

A 2-in-1 with an affinity for high fashion

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS touch panel | Storage: 256GB – 1TB

Stylus included

Stunning features

Weak hinges

Annoying keyboard layout

A beautiful 2-in-1 with a strikingly thin frame, the HP Spectre x360 now brandishes the sheer power that Intel’s 8th-generation Kaby Lake R processors allow. So, despite its slim chassis and weighing only 2.78 pounds (1.26kg), this version of the Hewlett-Packard flagship is ready not just to stream 4K video, but to run your favorite games at 720p using integrated graphics tech. And, if you’re a creative, it comes with the HP Pen, unlike some stylus-less hybrids.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

10. Acer Switch 5

Making the switch

CPU: Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB - 512GB PCIe SSD

Competitive price

Good performance

Weak speakers

If you’re attracted to devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro, but you’re trying to save a couple bucks, you can’t do wrong with the Acer Switch 5. It features solid performance, stunningly long battery life and a removable keyboard – our favorite design for the best 2-in-1 laptops. And, the second you pair it with a pen, it becomes a fantastic device for sketching on. At this price point, you’re not getting the latest Coffee Lake processors or the richest audio experience, but it doesn’t matter. For everything the Acer Switch 5 does right, it’s certainly one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today.

Read the full review: Acer Switch 5

Gabe Carey and Bill Thomas have also contributed to this article

Looking for a new laptop? Check out the ultimate laptop buyers guide

This article is brought to you in partnership with