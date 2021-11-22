Mass Effect Legendary Edition is almost certainly coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the 2021 remaster compiling one of Bioware's most revered trilogies, looks like it could be heading to Xbox Game Pass, as the game briefly donned the subscription service's logo on the Polish version of the Microsoft store.

As reported by VGC, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition's store banner was emblazoned briefly emblazoned with the Xbox Game Pass logo. It was noticed and snapped by Polish site XGP before Microsoft noticed the error and removed the logo.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition compiles the first three games in the much-loved sci-fi RPG series. The series excels at seamlessly blending a story of galactic warfare with interpersonal relationships with your squad mates.

The series featured an ambitious dialog tree system for its time, wherein key decisions could not just impact which characters get to live or die, but also how certain events would affect later titles in the series. It's still fairly impressive to this day, and has rarely been implemented in other series.

Analysis: What are the odds?

Though Microsoft was quick to remove the Game Pass logo from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition store listing, it wouldn't be all that strange to see the updated trilogy launch on the subscription service.

Thanks to EA Play, part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, fans can download and play the Xbox 360 versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 via backwards compatibility, on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles.

As such, the updated Legendary Edition's arrival on the service could be more of a question of 'when,' rather than 'if.'

It would be a good move on EA's part, too. The series briefly stumbled with 2017's Mass Effect Andromeda – a fun game that nonetheless suffered from rushed animations and a lack of narrative chops compared to the earlier trilogy.

Now, though, Mass Effect is undergoing a resurgence. Not only did the Legendary Edition release upscale the trilogy for modern audiences to enjoy, but Bioware appears to be hard at work on the next chapter in the series, all we know of which is that fan favorite character Liara T'Soni will make a return.