LG’s wallpaper-thin OLED TV price will thin out your wallet, too

Hold on tight to your wallet, electronics retailer B&H jumped the gun and put up the prices for LG’s 2017 OLED C7, E7 and W7 series TVs before LG could make an official announcement.

As you might imagine, the new OLED TV screens are going to cost you an arm and a leg. And maybe a second arm and a second leg. Pretty much everything you’ve got, actually.

The most expensive screen in this year’s lineup is the new W7 Signature Series, which comes in both 65-inch and 77-inch versions.

The 65-inch version is going to sell for a gut-wrenching $7,996 (about £6,370 or AU$10,590) while the 77-inch version will come in at a take-out-a-mortgage sale price of $19,996 (about £16,000 or AU$26,500).

Why are they so expensive? Not only are they extremely thin, but LG’s W7 Series supports four types of HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor) and comes with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If $20,000 is too rich for your blood, LG’s introductory C7 series is also available for pre-order on the site and comes in two variations: 55-inch and 65-inch. The OLED55C7 is currently listed for $2,496, while its big brother, the larger OLED65C7, is selling for $3,996.

While B&H isn’t listing prices for the G7 or B7 series, it has listed prices for the E7 range, which includes a 55 and 65-inch screen with a built-in soundbar. The 55-inch version is available to pre-order for $3,496 while the 65-incher will set you back $4,996.

Summary and direct links listed below:

While B&H is the first online vendor to have prices listed for LG's 2017 OLED models, we expect other retailers – including international ones – will put up pages for them as well in the near future.