Level-up and save AU$200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2

As winter is coming to an end, many of us are coming out of our carb-filled winter hibernation, ready to start being active again in preparation for the much anticipated summer months. To help you achieve that bangin’ beach bod, Catch has discounted the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 by a massive AU$200!

This second-generation fitness smartwatch from Samsung has proven to be the star of the show, featuring a glamorous 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display, along with a slimmer, lighter and comparably more comfortable frame than its predecessor, making the Galaxy Active Watch 2 a stylish addition to your gym ensemble.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports top-end fitness features with 39 workout modes, a heart rate monitor and more, as well as a health app with stress and sleep monitoring.

This is an incredible deal on one of the best smartwatches around that’s sure to get your heart racing. Feel the burn and grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 today through Catch – available in Pink Aluminum.