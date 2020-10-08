Kogan ‘Breaks The Internet’ with massive 48-hour sale

The last person that attempted to ‘break the internet’ was Kim Kardashian with her “iconic” champagne photo – lucky for us, that isn’t happening again. What is happening however is Kogan’s massive 48-hour sales extravaganza that’s already seen large discounts across major brands like Sony, Apple and Samsung.

Kogan’s ‘Break The Internet’ sale kicked-off this morning (October 8) at 9am and ends midnight tomorrow (October 9) with deals dropping every three hours. So far, Kogan has produced some impressive deals, like:

In addition to discounts across a range of tech, the online retailer is also offering kitchenware, mobile plans, household appliances and more at a reduced price – so there’s something for everyone.

To take advantage of this sale, you’ll need to sign-up to receive Kogan's alerts as the deals are being exclusively announced via email.

This is the third year Kogan has hosted this massive sales event, with last year being one of the most successful, seeing discounted products sold-out in the blink-of-an -eye. Essentially, if you want it, grab it because it may not be around for long.

If you’re a lover of bargains, you’ll also be amazed with the discounts offered in the up and coming Amazon Prime day sales – set to begin on October 13 and be held over a two day period.

Amazon has already discounted a range of products in the lead up to the sales event – you can check them out here.