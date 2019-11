Many bands have folded as a result of lack of revenue - piracy is one of the causes

Since the BPI decided to send letters to thousands of homes suspected of illegal music downloading, the press coverage has been massive.

The internet has been flooded with opinions, on news sites, blogs and forums.

The most common argument seems to be: "but the record companies have too much money anyway. And musicians are rich, so what I'm doing is not hurting anyone".

However, it might not be as simple as that.

Read on to find out why and to give your own opinion.