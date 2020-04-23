Insane Aussie SIM-only deal: get 100GB a month for only AU$28 from Circles.Life

Circles.Life is relatively new to the Australian market, but the telco is making its presence known with this killer SIM-only deal – new customers can score a massive 100GB of data for just AU$28 a month.
While that incredibly low price is only available to new signups for their first three months with the service, the cost only bumps up to AU$38 each month after the fact, which still edges out the competition to be the best SIM-only plan for data hungry users.
SIM-only plans tend to offer less data than their phone contract counterparts, and if they do have large pools they’re usually much more expensive – the next most affordable 100GB plan after this Circles.Life deal costs AU$50 per month.
The 100GB data plan includes unlimited national calls and text, and even though you’re getting a solid amount of data, Circles.Life offer “bill shock protection” with all its plans. So if you accidentally go over your base amount, there’s a 3GB buffer before you’ll be charged extra, and if you happen to need it, you can purchase an additional 20GB for just AU$10.
Circles.Life is also offering 300 minutes of international calls to 15 countries for an added AU$5 per month, which is particularly helpful at the moment when we can no longer visit our family and friends overseas.
To knock AU$30 off your first three months with Circles.Life, just use the code 10FOR3 at checkout.
Circles.Life | SIM-only | 100GB data | AU$28 per month (for first three months, then AU$38 per month)
