Hyundai A-League football is back – catch every match live on Kayo Sports

Aussie live sports is kicking it up a notch with the return of the 2019-20 season of the Hyundai A-League football. After months in hiatus, the remaining 32 matches are to be fought out in 39 days, 27 of which will be held in 28 days – a massive shot of adrenaline for football-starved Aussie fans.

Most of the games will be played in NSW, and reigning champions Sydney FC are back to defend their title. They’re already on top of the ladder but the team will have its work cut out for it.

And all the football you can take in is available to watch live and on-demand, including the finals to be held on August 15.

There’s a few ways to watch the Hyundai A-League this season – the ABC has become the official free-to-air partner of the competition, and will air only the Saturday 5pm AEST time slot live; all other matches, including the finals, will be delayed broadcasts.

However, if you don’t want to miss a single kick, you’ll need to stick with Kayo Sports – the sports-specific streaming service has the official broadcast rights to all the matches.

The rest of the A-League matches are also available on Telstra’s MyFootball Live app – a data-free service for Telstra customers while non-Telstra customers will need to shell out AU$6.99 a month for a Live Pass.

Want more football? Here's how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Front-row seats with Kayo

If you're planning on cheering on your favourite team from the comfort of your own couch, then Kayo Sports is the best option for you. You'll be able to watch every game live and on-demand, including the grand finals, and it will set you back just AU$25 a month after a free two-week trial period.

And A-League football isn't the only live sport you'll find on Kayo – you'll be able to watch all the AFL and NRL matches too, as well as all the F1 races.

The biggest advantage of Kayo is that it’s the most feature-packed sports streaming service there is. There’s plenty of viewing options, such as SplitView, which lets you watch up to four streams at the same time on selected devices.

The No Spoilers setting will keep the scores and results you care about hidden until you’re ready to watch, and Kayo Minis give you quick highlights of the games you’ve missed.

The basic AU$25/month Kayo package gets you access to two screens at once, and you’re able to cancel anytime as there are no lock-in contracts to keep you bound to the service.

Kayo Sports Basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal