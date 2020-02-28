Hyundai A-League 2020: live stream every match online in Australia

The Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season is heating up and current champions Sydney FC seem unstoppable with a 13-point lead as the team dominates the top of the ladder.

Last year’s premier Perth Glory is also in finals form as the team from WA chases down the number one spot – but to lift the Premier's Plate again, they’ll need to muscle out Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix who are hot on their heels.

Brisbane Roar is also making a name for itself as the underdogs in the league, once again managing to hold off Perth Glory with a 1-1 draw in their round 20 match up – a repeat of the opening round performance.

With nine rounds remaining and A-League rivals soon set to face off, it’s not too late to catch all the action before grand final weekend on May 16-17.

There’s a few ways to watch the Hyundai A-League this season – the ABC has become the official free-to-air partner of the competition, and will air 29 live matches in the Saturday 5pm AEDT time slot, as well as delayed broadcasts of the final match-ups.

If you don’t want to miss a single kick though, you’ll have the choice between Australia’s top pay TV services – Foxtel and Kayo Sports. There is a third option – Telstra’s My Football Live app – which is data free but exclusive only to Telstra customers.

How to watch the Hyundai A-League 2020 season live online

Fox Sports is part of Foxtel’s sports package, which comes as an optional add-on at extra cost to a standard Foxtel subscription.

For those who have no need for Foxtel’s additional channels and just want to get their sports fix, Kayo is a more affordable alternative. The streaming service boasts over 50 sports live and on demand, and has almost everything there is from Foxtel’s sports pack, including all the A-League match-ups.

For AU$25 a month, you can get a basic Kayo package – that’ll get you access to two screens at once. There’s a 14-day free trial on offer and you’re able to cancel anytime, with no lock-in contracts to keep you bound to the service.

The biggest advantage of Kayo is that it’s the most feature-packed sports streaming service there is. There’s plenty of viewing options, such as SplitView, which lets you watch up to four streams at the same time on selected devices. The No Spoilers setting will keep the scores and results you care about hidden until you’re ready to watch, and Kayo Minis give you quick highlights of the games you’ve missed.

Kayo Sports Basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal