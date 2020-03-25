How to watch Star Trek: Picard season finale online from anywhere

Jean-Luc Picard, former Captain of the USS-Enterprise made a long awaited return to our screens in 2020 for new Star Trek episodes filled with thrills, mystery and action. But now it's time to say goodbye again, with the season finale. Ready to engage with Star Trek: Picard one last time? Keep reading to find out how to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online from anywhere.

Watch Star Trek: Picard online: when and where? Log into CBS Access on Thursday, March 26 at 12.01am PT / 3am ET to watch the finale of Picard's first season back.

Alex Kurtzman, the executive producer, promised us a more "contemplative show" with a "real-world look" and so far he has delivered. The characters have been much more complex and had a lot more depth than seen in some previously Star Trek incarnations.

This season fans saw new allies being formed, love stories being explored, tragic events unfolding and past friends reuniting. All combined with plenty of action, dangerous situations and worrying scenarios.

And now, it's time to see our favorite characters on the screen for one last time. If you're ready to 'make it so', keep reading to find out how to watch the Star Trek: Picard online wherever you are.

Watch Star Trek: Picard Finale online from outside your country:

If you've found yourself away from home, or abroad for an indefinite amount of time when the Finale drops – don’t let geo-blocks ruin your fun. “There’s a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle” Captain Picard once said, and rightly so.

Say you’re in a country where this content isn’t available. Utilizing a VPN will allow you to watch Star Trek: Picard Finale online no matter where you’re situated. This simple piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from. Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, secure and uncomplicated to use. It's compatible with numerous devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. You should then be able to watch Star Trek: Picard online without any difficulty.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in the US

This series is exclusive to CBS All Access in the US, so you’ll have to register to its streaming site to keep-up with the final intrigues of Starfleet in the late 24th century. Once you're registered, simply tune in on Thursday, 26 March at 12.01am PT / 3am ET (or anytime afterwards) to watch the final eisode. It’s $5.99 for its Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with one week FREE and you can cancel any time, so this is great if you need to catch up before watching the finale as you could watch episodes free of charge.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online in the UK (and for FREE)

UK viewers will have to wait until the day after it airs in the US. So tune in on Friday, March 27 to Amazon Prime Video, for the much anticipated finale. With Amazon Prime Video you get lots of benefits in addition to access to thousands of films and TV series, all for £7.99 a month. There’s also a 30-day free trial. This means you could watch four episodes of the series as they go live, or wait ten weeks and binge them all in one go, without spending a penny.



How to watch Star Trek: Picard Finale online in Canada

Canadian Trekkies have two options available. Firstly, cable channels CTV Sci-Fi and the French-language speciality channel Z will air the Star Trek: Picard Finale at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday, March 26. Or, if you don’t have access to cable (or don't want it), streaming service Crave has your back. It’s $9.99 per month, and includes hit TV series and premium channel Showtime. There are also a number of upgrade options available for an additional fee.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard Finale online in Australia