HBO shows will remain Foxtel exclusives in Australia for the foreseeable future

If you were hoping for a standalone HBO streaming app to finally launch in Australia, think again – Foxtel has announced a multi-year deal with WarnerMedia that will see it remain as the country's home for HBO content for the foreseeable future.

The deal, which retains exclusivity to HBO (including shows from the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, which launches in the US on May 27) also covers content from Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia networks, which would surely include original shows and films from the DC Universe streaming service.

The WarnerMedia deal will extend Foxtel's access to a large catalogue of popular Warner Bros. TV shows, such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, along with a vast library of movie favourites and channels such as Cartoon Network, Boomerang and CNN.

“We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family,” said Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany.

Additionally, the partnership is said to involve a commitment on Foxtel's part to produce scripted and non-scripted programming for Warner Bros. International Television Production in Australia.

The deal has arrived in time for the expected launch of Binge, a rumoured upcoming streaming service from Foxtel which is said to offer a huge back catalogue of shows, as reported by the Australian Financial Review.