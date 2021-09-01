Half-price Samsung Galaxy S21, 40% off iPhone 12 mini and more in Telstra Day sale

Telstra Day has landed with some truly stunning deals on Samsung and Apple smartphones, as well as a discounted iPad Air for those seeking a new tablet.

The biggest of the discounts sees the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 handset reduced by 50%, with this half-price offer bringing it down to just AU$624. There's also 30% off the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you're after something a little more powerful, or those seeking a budget option can save 30% off either the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or the Galaxy A32 5G.

As for Apple, you can save a massive 40% off the already-affordable iPhone 12 mini – a great option for those looking out for the latest Apple experience without needing a huge screen – and a 20% discount on the latest iPad Air (4th-gen) makes for one of the best discounts we've seen on this particular tablet to date.

There's no need to pair any of these products with a Telstra plan to score the discount from the Telstra store either, as every device on sale can be purchased outright with the discount being applied at checkout.

The offers are live all day September 2 (or until stock runs out) but, as its name suggests, Telstra Day only lasts a single day, so be quick if you'd like to score a bargain!

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | AU$1,248 AU$624 (save AU$624) If you're looking for the latest Android flagship from Samsung, saving 50% on the Galaxy S21 is as good as you'll get at the moment. This handset improves on the S20 while making it a more affordable option, boasting powerful specs, a versatile camera and premium design. You can also score the 256GB model for AU$672 rather than the usual AU$1,344.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$719.40 (save AU$479.60) For the iPhone lover that preferred the earlier, smaller models, the iPhone 12 mini is a terrific way to score all the latest power (and 5G capabilities) from Apple without needing a huge device. Ideal for one-handed use and for actually fitting in pockets, this affordable option is even cheaper thanks to its 40% discount.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 64GB (4th-gen) | AU$1,099 AU$879 (save AU$220) The latest iPad Air shakes up the formula a bit, with a gorgeous all-screen design, huge power boost and a whole host of other quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor that bring the range into the future. While the 20% discount isn't as big as the phones are seeing on Telstra Day, it's still one of the best discounts the iPad Air has received to date.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) | AU$1,848 AU$1,293 (save AU$554.40) If the main flagship S21 handset sounds good to you but you simply need even more power, a better camera, and a larger display – the Ultra is the go. It's the first primary lineup Samsung phone to support the S Pen (once exclusive to the Note range), so this is a great option for the power user, and the 30% discount makes the otherwise high price tag significantly more palatable.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) | AU$999 AU$699.30 (save AU$299.70) In the other direction to the powerful Ultra handset above, the Fan Edition (FE) of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a great way to get a premium flagship experience in a much more affordable package. It cuts some corners – some of the design and battery chops aren't as premium here – but the low price, coupled with an extra 30% discount, makes it especially appealing.View Deal