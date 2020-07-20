Green Man Gaming's 'summer' sale has solid discounts on some of our PC faves

Got a fancy gaming PC and looking for some cheap games to play in the lead up to Cyberpunk 2077? Well, you're in luck, because Green Man Gaming has just kicked of its annual 'summer' sale, offering excellent discounts on over 1,500 titles.

Whether you're looking for some fun indie fan favourites or want to snag some massive blockbusters on the cheap, chances are that you'll find a pretty good deal in Green Man Gaming's latest big sale.

Of course, 1,500 games is a lot to scroll through, which is why we've taken the liberty of highlighting some of the best discounts on offer – you can check those out below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$63.32 (usually AU$89.95)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | AU$58.56 (usually AU$89.95)

Bioshock Collection | AU$17.59 (usually AU$79.95)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition | AU$25.24 (usually AU$89.99)

XCOM 2 | AU$19.79 (usually AU$89.95)

Borderlands 3 | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)

The Outer Worlds | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)

Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season | AU$19.74 (usually AU$58.95)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair | AU$16.43 (usually AU$42.95)

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. For the complete list of games currently on sale, head over to the Green Man Gaming website.