Hideo Kojima's world tour: what do these clues tell us about his new game?

It's official: Hideo Kojima's widely reported world tour was a search for an engine and inspiration for his new game.

The tour saw the Metal Gear Solid developer visit developers throughout the world, including studios owned by Sony, EA and Ubisoft.

Kojima has yet to reveal what form his new game will end up taking, but the collective works of the various studios gives us some tantalising clues about what might be to come.

What engine has he chosen to use? Which games have inspired him? Let us speculate.