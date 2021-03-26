Dell weekly sale: get a fully stacked XPS 13 for just AU$1,636

Many of us have been working from home for just over a year now, so if you feel like you’re in need of an upgrade to your WFH setup, you’re not alone. Dell is continuing to offer ripper deals across a range of its laptops, 2-in-1s and even monitors, and we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop below.

If your home office is sorted, then you might want to check out the huge savings available on gaming laptops and displays, which include Dell’s own affordable G-series machines alongside a big range of premium Alienware options. And with all of the picks below, you can hack your way into a further discount by entering the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.

Don’t see something you like? Shop the entire sale directly at Dell

LAPTOP DEALS

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,200.60 (RRP AU$1,899, save AU$698.40) This is the 2019 edition of the outstanding Dell XPS 13, which means it’s now available with a steep price cut. It’s equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD, delivering enough performance to handle any day-to-day task and even a bit of casual multimedia work, like image and video editing. To save almost AU$700 on this lovely piece of kit, head to Dell and enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,635.85 (RRP AU$2,199, save AU$563.15) If you want the latest that Dell’s XPS line has to offer, there’s also a significant discount on the late 2020 model, and we’d argue it’s worth the upgrade if you have the cash to spare. Under the hood you’ll find an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, matched with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s a gorgeous machine, and while its speakers' sound quality is just okay, we still highly recommend it. Get the full discount by entering the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,136.15 (RRP AU$1,749, save AU$612.15) This 15-inch Inspiron is outfitted with Intel’s latest 11th-gen i7 chip, so you can expect great performance and smooth multitasking from this machine, especially since there’s also a very generous 16GB of system memory. And with a whopping 1TB of solid-state storage, this is a steal for a little over AU$1,100! There’s already a 40% discount applied to the machine, but use the code LOVEKEANU at checkout and an additional AU$90 will be shaved off the discounted price.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9310) 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,579.81 (RRP AU$3,699, save AU$1,119.18) It’s not often we see such a huge discount on an XPS machine, so if you’ve been lusting after this 2-in-1, 13-inch beauty, the powerful device is now discounted by 25%, and if you use the checkout code LOVEKEANU you can get an additional 5% off. That’s an excellent 30% discount on a 2020 machine packing an 11th-gen i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage!View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$1,380.10 (RRP AU$2,699, save AU$1,318.88) A whopping 45% off on this 15-incher makes it a lot more affordable than paying full price. So if you want top specs – including a 10th-gen i7 CPU, 8GB of memory and a huge 512GB SSD – then it doesn’t get better than this for your everyday needs. There’s also a GTX 1650 GPU here, so it will be able to run most games adequately too. But you can get this for cheaper still by using the code LOVEKEANU at checkout and shaving off an additional AU$130.View Deal

GAMING DEALS

Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$483 (RRP AU$799, save AU$316) If you need an extra monitor for gaming, this display is a great compliment to a powerhouse PC. It’s an IPS panel with 27-inches of screen real estate to enjoy, and its 1440p resolution works well with its 165Hz screen refresh. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync rounds out the excellent package. Just AU$483 when you enter the code LOVEKEANU at Dell’s online store.View Deal

Alienware M15 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$2,454.30 (RRP AU$4,399, save AU$1,944.70) This laptop is a gaming beast, tricked out with a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD to store your growing gaming library. Working alongside them is an RTX 2070 Super GPU and, together, the components deliver excellent all-round performance. You can save a massive AU$1,944 by entering the code LOVEKEANU at checkout, and saving extra on the already reduced laptop.View Deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 | AU$1,255 (RRP AU$1,799, save AU$544) This isn’t the latest G3 15 gaming laptop from Dell, but thanks to a clearance sale and the voucher code LOVEKEANU you can save over 30% on this affordable gaming machine. It’s packing a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making it capable of light-to-moderate gaming, and a beast for everyday use.View Deal

Alienware M17 R3 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD / GTX1660 Ti | AU$2,064 (RRP AU$3,699, save AU$1,635) Dell’s dedicated gaming brand, Alienware, has some seriously powerful machines, and if you take a look at last year’s systems you can end up with a lot of power for a much lower cost. This beast offers a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (with 6GB of VRAM) and a 256GB SSD, and it’s discounted by 44%! Be sure to enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Alienware Aurora desktop + AW2720HF 27-inch monitor| i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB + 2TB / RTX 3070 | AU$3,436 (RRP AU$5,699; save AU$2,263) If you’re looking for a full gaming rig, then this Alienware bundle is a total score right now. The Aurora Dark Side of the Moon edition packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 2TB HDD, and a monster RTX 3070 GPU. The included 27-inch Alienware monitor (valued at AU$899) features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and custom lighting. Use LOVEKEANU at checkout to get the full discount.View Deal