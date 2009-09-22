Dell snaps up Perot Services for $3.9bn

Computer giant Dell has splashed out $3.9 billion (c£2.4bn) for services provider Perot Systems.

Dell has always been strong in the consumer sector, but is now trying to strengthen its presence in businesses so that it can take on old rival Hewlett Packard.

Perot Services was set up by Ross Perot – probably best know as a man who twice ran for President as an independent candidate.

"We consider Perot Systems to be a premium asset with great people that enhances our opportunities for immediate and long-term growth," said Dell's chairman and chief executive Michael Dell.

Significant expansion

"This significantly expands Dell's enterprise-solutions capabilities and makes Perot Systems' strengths available to even more customers around the world," he added.

So what does this mean for the average consumer? Well, truthfully not a lot. Dell is unlikely to lose focus of its core business, which remains the consumer market, despite taking a big step into the enterprise sector.

But, Dell – once the biggest computer manufacturer in the world but now second behind HP - is suffering in the difficult financial time and profits are significantly down year on year.