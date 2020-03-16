Cheap Google Pixel 4 deal: Get 50% off at Vodafone Australia

Love to take photos with your phone? Now’s your chance to pick up our #2 recommendation in Australia for a song. Despite the fact it was released less than six months ago, Vodafone is currently offering the Google Pixel 4 on a plan at 50% off the RRP – that’s a huge saving of AU$524.50 in total.

This discount is exclusive to the Clearly White 64GB capacity version of the device, and available over any length of payment contact – 12-, 24- or 36-months. Over a 24-month period, that makes the monthly handset payment just AU$21.83; over 36 months, the monthly cost is a tiny AU$14.55, while paying over 12 months will see the cost jump to AU$43.88 per month.

You can choose from four different Vodafone plans when purchasing the Pixel 4 with the AU$50 Red Plus plan probably offering the best overall value for money – that comes with 60GB worth of data per month, and unlimited talk and text.

If you decide to go with the AU$50 Red Plus plan on a 24-month contract, you’ll be paying just AU$71.83 each month in total, or if you choose to pay it off over 36 months, that’ll be a repayment of AU$64.55 per month.

With the Pixel 4, Google has turned all its focus to the camera. There’s two lenses on the rear – a 12MP main camera and a 16MP telephoto lens for portrait shots, better zoom and stunning low-light shots. On the front you’ll find an 8MP lens for selfie snaps.

New to the Pixel 4 is tech which allows you to adjust exposure in your images in real-time, before you’ve even taken the shot, while the impressive Night Sight mode lets you take bright, clear snaps in low-light without flash.

For the stargazers, there’s a dedicated astrophotography mode for shooting the stars, though Google says you’ll need to get away from city lights and prop your phone on a steady surface or in a tripod.