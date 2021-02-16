Catch Connect's new prepaid plans are some of the best yet, starting at just AU$9

If you're looking for a low-cost prepaid mobile plan, there's a great new option in town. Catch Connect – the telco brought to you by online retailer Catch.com.au – is offering three new prepaid plans and they're some of the best value in the industry right now.

The telco previously offered a range of prepaid offerings, but the latest are by far the lowest prices we've seen on the budget end of the spectrum, bringing you 4GB of data for AU$9 or 18GB for just AU$15, both on 30-day recharges.

Both these new plans also come with unlimited standard national talk and text, all on the Optus 4G network.

For comparison, Boost Mobile is offering 3GB for AU$10, but the recharge is only for 7 days. Alternatively, a 30-day top-up with Woolworths Mobile will get you 1GB of data for AU$10.

Catch Connect | 4GB data | AU$9 per 30 days For a very low montly cost, you can get unlimited national talk and text as well as 4GB of data to use on the Optus network. If you don't find the data cap to be enough, another AU$6 will bump you up to an 18GB recharge. Total minimum cost is AU$9View Deal