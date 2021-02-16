Can't find a PS5 in Australia? eBay is currently giving away 20 of 'em

It's no secret that the insanely popular next-gen consoles have been hard to come by ever since they launched late last year, with stock for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 being depleted across Australia for the last few months.

Now, eBay is offering a chance to win a PS5 prize pack, which includes the console itself along with an additional DualSense controller, PS5 media remote, PS5 HD camera, and three games – Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The competition and how to enter

If the above prize pack sounds like it would be a nice thing to have (it would be), then you'll want to be entering this competition. The rules are fairly simple – you just need to be a new member of eBay Plus, the online marketplace's premium membership option (which is akin to Amazon Prime).

Thankfully, eBay Plus offers a 30-day free trial, so you can sign up for free if you haven't already used your trial, or alternatively pay the AU$49 yearly fee.

Once signed up, simply send an SMS to +61 480 000 020 containing the email address you used to sign up to eBay Plus, and if you're a winner, you'll get notified by email on Friday, February 26th.

There are 20 prize packs to be won and entries close next Monday February 22 at 11:59pm AEDT – so if you're keen to try your luck, you'd better act fast.

For full competition details, plus terms and conditions, you can click here.